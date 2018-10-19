Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

19 October 2018 - 12:27 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“If you look at the Lake Charles project and based on the fact that Sasol is trading on a forward price-earnings ration, the implementation risk for that project is virtually gone and the market is not fully pricing in the earnings that are due to come next year,” he said.

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Sasol: Looking good due to oil price and US project

The 2019 financial year will be a defining one for synfuels and chemicals producer Sasol, and already it’s off to a good start
Companies
11 days ago

Sasol tackles power outages to secure steady production

Revenue was up, but impairments and a share-based payment to the group’s Khanyisa empowerment scheme took nearly R15bn out of its bottom line
Companies
2 months ago

Sasol benefits from weaker rand and higher oil price trends

The market looks beyond full-year results to Lake Charles milestone
Companies
2 months ago

Sasol untainted by earnings outlook

Petrochemicals giant saved blushes by hopes on R150bn US project
Business
2 months ago

Big artisans’ action a double blow for Sasol

Employees covered by Solidarity trade union demand same access to employee share ownership schemes as their BEE counterparts
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow dismal Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
Rand regains some lost ground after wild week of ...
Markets
3.
Rand steady as dollar pauses on hawkish US Fed ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in broad-based losses as ...
Markets
5.
Clover shoots up 13% on news it may be acquired
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.