Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
19 October 2018 - 12:27
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
“If you look at the Lake Charles project and based on the fact that Sasol is trading on a forward price-earnings ration, the implementation risk for that project is virtually gone and the market is not fully pricing in the earnings that are due to come next year,” he said.
