Pressure on JSE continues, but gold miners shine
Global market sentiment spurs investors to pile into safe-haven assets as Naspers’s fall is bad news for local bourse
The JSE started the week on a negative note on Monday, with pressure on market heavyweight Naspers potentially putting the local bourse on track for its fourth consecutive weekly loss.
Global market sentiment has become strongly risk off, with a series of political issues, including strained US-China relations, prompting investors to pile into safe-haven assets. This has benefited local gold miners, which gained 8.47% on Monday, extending a 10.59% jump last week.
International markets last week suffered from a correction, which analysts said was overdue after a strong performance in 2018 by US markets. Global tech stocks were sold off heavily as a result.
Naspers slumped 5.43%% to R2,750.18, tracking losses in Hong Kong associate Tencent, which has lost about $250bn in market capitalisation from its January share price high.
Tencent, along with other Chinese tech giants, has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks as investors increasingly question the future of the global technology supply chain.
Adding to the pressure was a series of risk events developing over the weekend, said Vestact portfolio Michael Treherne, including strained US-Saudi Arabian tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist.
Tencent was now probably oversold, as it was still the biggest internet provider in China, which was a rapidly growing market, said Treherne. "But there is still a lot of momentum selling behind it," he said.
US monetary-policy tightening, concern over the effects of the US-China trade war on global economic growth, and political tensions in the Middle East have also served to take the edge off investor appetite for risk assets.
The latest issue to cause a rise in the price of oil is possible US sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fingered in the disappearance of a prominent critic of that country's government.
Higher oil prices on Monday weighed on banks and retailers, although a softer dollar has helped keep the rand stable, which has also benefited miners.
It was unsurprising that gold was outperforming given the litany of geopolitical risks, said Oanda analyst Stephen Innes. "Adding to the mix is the thought the US Federal Reserve may consider pausing their widely expected rate hike in December if global equity markets continue to falter," he said.
Gold is viewed as a hedge against loose monetary policy. Focus is now expected to shift to US data releases, amid fears the US economy is slowing faster than anticipated.
A global slowdown would likely occur sooner than the market consensus, said Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing, largely due to slowdowns in the US and Chinese economies.
Although Chinese data was not yet showing this, and likely would not for the next few quarters, other measures of Chinese activity had already indicated that economic growth had already slowed, Shearing said.
