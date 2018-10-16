Pressure on JSE continues, but gold miners shine

Adding to the pressure was a series of risk events developing over the weekend, said Vestact portfolio Michael Treherne, including strained US-Saudi Arabian tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist.

Tencent was now probably oversold, as it was still the biggest internet provider in China, which was a rapidly growing market, said Treherne. "But there is still a lot of momentum selling behind it," he said.

US monetary-policy tightening, concern over the effects of the US-China trade war on global economic growth, and political tensions in the Middle East have also served to take the edge off investor appetite for risk assets.

The latest issue to cause a rise in the price of oil is possible US sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fingered in the disappearance of a prominent critic of that country's government.

Higher oil prices on Monday weighed on banks and retailers, although a softer dollar has helped keep the rand stable, which has also benefited miners.

It was unsurprising that gold was outperforming given the litany of geopolitical risks, said Oanda analyst Stephen Innes. "Adding to the mix is the thought the US Federal Reserve may consider pausing their widely expected rate hike in December if global equity markets continue to falter," he said.

Gold is viewed as a hedge against loose monetary policy. Focus is now expected to shift to US data releases, amid fears the US economy is slowing faster than anticipated.

A global slowdown would likely occur sooner than the market consensus, said Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing, largely due to slowdowns in the US and Chinese economies.

Although Chinese data was not yet showing this, and likely would not for the next few quarters, other measures of Chinese activity had already indicated that economic growth had already slowed, Shearing said.

