Markets

Pressure on JSE continues, but gold miners shine

Global market sentiment spurs investors to pile into safe-haven assets as Naspers’s fall is bad news for local bourse

16 October 2018 - 05:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE started the week on a negative note on Monday, with pressure on market heavyweight Naspers potentially putting the local bourse on track for its fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Global market sentiment has become strongly risk off, with a series of political issues, including strained US-China relations, prompting investors to pile into safe-haven assets. This has benefited local gold miners, which gained 8.47% on Monday, extending a 10.59% jump last week.

International markets last week suffered from a correction, which analysts said was overdue after a strong performance in 2018 by US markets. Global tech stocks were sold off heavily as a result.

Naspers slumped 5.43%% to R2,750.18, tracking losses in Hong Kong associate Tencent, which has lost about $250bn in market capitalisation from its January share price high.

Tencent, along with other Chinese tech giants, has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks as investors increasingly question the future of the global technology supply chain.

Adding to the pressure was a series of risk events developing over the weekend, said Vestact portfolio Michael Treherne, including strained US-Saudi Arabian tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist.

Tencent was now probably oversold, as it was still the biggest internet provider in China, which was a rapidly growing market, said Treherne. "But there is still a lot of momentum selling behind it," he said.

US monetary-policy tightening, concern over the effects of the US-China trade war on global economic growth, and political tensions in the Middle East have also served to take the edge off investor appetite for risk assets.

The latest issue to cause a rise in the price of oil is possible US sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fingered in the disappearance of a prominent critic of that country's government.

Higher oil prices on Monday weighed on banks and retailers, although a softer dollar has helped keep the rand stable, which has also benefited miners.

It was unsurprising that gold was outperforming given the litany of geopolitical risks, said Oanda analyst Stephen Innes. "Adding to the mix is the thought the US Federal Reserve may consider pausing their widely expected rate hike in December if global equity markets continue to falter," he said.

Gold is viewed as a hedge against loose monetary policy. Focus is now expected to shift to US data releases, amid fears the US economy is slowing faster than anticipated.

A global slowdown would likely occur sooner than the market consensus, said Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing, largely due to slowdowns in the US and Chinese economies.

Although Chinese data was not yet showing this, and likely would not for the next few quarters, other measures of Chinese activity had already indicated that economic growth had already slowed, Shearing said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower with market now cheapest in eight years

The all share hits another low for the year as Naspers retreats and banks and financials fail to gain on stronger a rand
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE starts week on a negative note as Naspers plunges

The internet and media company is tracking losses in its associate, Tencent, while a slightly firmer rand has failed to lift banks and retailers
Markets
19 hours ago

JSE likely to open weaker as global gloom returns to markets

Bourses lose ground again on Monday morning, indicating Friday’s rise was just a short respite in a downward run that began on September 25
Markets
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand strikes resilient note as global markets ...
Markets
2.
JSE starts week on a negative note as Naspers ...
Markets
3.
JSE likely to open weaker as global gloom returns ...
Markets
4.
Rand extends rally as Donald Trump’s comments hit ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms to R14.36 to embattled dollar, despite ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.