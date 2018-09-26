MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as markets await US Fed’s forward view

The JSE all share closed weaker on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the evening.

Despite the lower overall market, platinum stocks gained on a metal price that has remained buoyant, above $800 an ounce, for more than a week now.

Global miners were lower on a slightly firmer dollar, while the rand held up well.

The Dow was a little higher at the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed.

Investors have avoided making big bets ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy decision. Concerns about continuing trade tension also lingers, further capping the market’s upside momentum, Dow Jones Newswires reported. The Fed meeting is widely expected to result in a 25 basis point interest-rate increase with Fed chair Jerome Powell’s news conference afterwards keenly awaited for further insight into the state of the economy, the impact of trade issues, and the path of future interest rates.

The dollar came off weaker levels after some analysts said they expected the Fed might change tack to a dovish forward view, with the euro losing ground to $1.1733 from $1.1766. The rand remained at firmer levels, last trading at R14.2220 to the dollar from R14.3824.

Analysts expect the rand to remain in a fairly narrow range following the Reserve Bank’s hawkish forward view at last week's monetary policy committee meeting, when rates were kept on hold. Focus now turns to Thursday’s producer inflation numbers. Inflation is widely expected to have moderated slightly in August from July, with analysts citing the government’s fuel price reprieve and subdued food inflation as contributing factors.

Volumes on the JSE were lower than the daily average, at R13bn, as sentiment remained cautious. Emerging markets have become more vulnerable to the US Fed’s policy tightening amid continued uncertainty as to how the trade war between the US and China will pan out.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said ratings agency Fitch’s statement on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan was also not helpful. “Fitch’s view that this will not stimulate growth as much as indicated will be a factor when the ratings agencies review SA’s credit rating.”