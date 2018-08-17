Markets

JSE’s food index slumps as producers suffer from indigestion

Shares in Denny Mushrooms owner Libstar plunged 24% after a trading update, while Tiger Brands, which was under pressure on Thursday, lost a further 7.6%

17 August 2018 - 10:41 Robert Laing
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
None JSE. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

The JSE’s food producers index suffered a 3% slump on Friday morning following trading updates from three of its constituents.

Recently listed food group Libstar’s share price plunged 24% to R8.52 on Friday morning after it indicated its maiden results as a public company would be far lower than indicated in its prospectus.

Libstar said it expected to report on September 4 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the six months to end-June would be about half the 25c reported in the comparative period.

Its discontinued operations would contribute a headline loss per share of up to 1.2c.

Libstar said its profitability suffered from "a national oversupply of fresh mushrooms and the lower-margin Sonnendal Dairies business acquisition, which has enhanced the group’s yoghurt manufacturing capabilities".

Larger rival Tiger Brands continued its slide on Friday morning, losing a further 7.6% to R275.72 following Thursday’s 9% drop after it warned its 2018 financial year HEPS would decline by up to 37%.

RCL, which issued a trading statement after the JSE closed on Thursday saying its HEPS for the year to end-June would rise by up to 57.5%, fell 3% to R16.90 on Friday morning.

"The improvement was driven by the recovery in the chicken business unit, strong volume performances in the dressings, pet food and pies categories, lower interest costs and a tax credit related to an energy efficiency allowance," RCL said in its trading statement.

An exception to Friday morning’s food producer rout was Rhodes Food Group, whose share price gained 5% to R19.95 without it issuing any trading updates or other news.

JSE opens higher as Naspers rebounds on better Tencent

Naspers’s gains lifted the whole market, with banks and financials higher despite a weaker rand trading at R14.70 to the dollar
Markets
1 hour ago

No end in sight to Tiger Brands’s bad year

The company’s share price collapses as much as 10%, shedding about R6.2bn of its market capitalisation
Companies
1 day ago

Calm day expected after a traumatic week

Real estate investment trust Resilient — embroiled in accusations of manipulating its share price — is expected to release results after 5pm
Markets
5 hours ago

The 10 most valuable food brands in 2018

Among the stand-out trends in the latest Brand Finance report on food and beverage brands is the rise of emerging-market contenders
News & Insights
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How a ‘perfect storm’ pummeled the rand
Markets
2.
The slide from Ramaphoria to Ramaphobia is ...
Markets
3.
Rand heads back towards R15 to the dollar
Markets
4.
Fragile rand recovers a bit but market is trading ...
Markets
5.
Calm day expected after a traumatic week
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.