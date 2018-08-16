Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

16 August 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Anheuser-Busch InBev as his stock pick of the day.

He favours a defensive stock at present because of market volatility.

“AB InBev is a well-diversified global beer producer and has demonstrated over a long period of time the ability to grow headline earnings slightly above inflation. The great opportunity in it is not so much the synergies and cost cutting that we’re seeing come through, but the US market…. There is a balancing act that they are trying to get right between volume and margin and 35% of their volume is in the US market … but only 11% revenue, this means that if they can up their margin without completely destroying volume it would offer a great opportunity.”

