WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

13 August 2018 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.

The company has recently “de-merged” or restructured itself, with the unbundling of Quilter, its UK investment firm.

“They are now left with the old Old Mutual and Nedbank. Nedbank also came out with their results this week and it looks like Old Mutual will be unbundling more shares … so there is some value to be realised there before any fundamental upside.”

