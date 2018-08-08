Markets

Rand settles down after rough start to the month

Equity markets are broadly patchy, as are commodity prices, leaving the rand in a relatively narrow range

08 August 2018 - 12:17 Andries Mahlangu
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was relatively calm in midmorning trade on Wednesday, with traders finding little reason to push it in either direction.

Equity markets were broadly patchy, as were commodity prices, leaving the rand in a relatively narrow range.

The local currency started August on a slightly negative note, after the ANC’s decision to seek to change the constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation.

"The market is waiting for some clarity regarding the issue and should the details continue to be murky we could see the rand on the back foot, as uncertainty plus emerging markets don’t gel," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in a e-mailed note to clients.

The economy was taking centre stage at a cabinet lekgotla under way in Pretoria, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane said. She said on Tuesday that the cabinet would intensify deliberations on how to create an investor-friendly environment in SA.

"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector.

At 11.05am, the rand was at R13.3477 to the dollar, from R13.3344, at R15.4720 to the euro from R15.4642, and at R17.2251 to the pound from R17.2586.

The yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.67% from 8.68%.

With Zingisa Mvumvu

Reserve Bank has no need to fear a weaker rand, an IMF-World Bank study suggests

The link between inflation and currency fluctuations has weakened in SA in the past 20 years — probably thanks to the Bank’s policy credibility, the ...
Economy
6 hours ago

Rand recovers 1% despite dismal local data

Improved risk-on appetite supports emerging-market currencies, with the rand’s gains more than offsetting Monday’s losses
Markets
22 hours ago

Rand stages comeback on global risk appetite

The dollar takes a breather after its recent rally on expectations of higher US interest rates
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock unravels rand ...
Markets
2.
Tesla could help drive JSE higher
Markets
3.
JSE pushes to four-week high as risk abates
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE recovers from negative start to ...
Markets
5.
SA ducks Turkey's currency fallout
Markets

Related Articles

Rand recovers 1% despite dismal local data
Markets

Rand stages comeback on global risk appetite
Markets

Rand loses ground as dollar firms on weak German data
Markets

Reserve Bank has no need to fear a weaker rand, an IMF-World Bank study suggests
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.