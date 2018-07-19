WATCH: Stock picks — Vukile Property Fund and ASML Holdings

Markets

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital chose Vukile Property Fund as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose ASML Holding.

Du Toit said that Spain had been a big focus for Laurence Rapp and his team at Vukile. “They like the economic growth that the country has seen and trading at R18.81, with a 5% uplift and 8% dividend, this oversubscribed book build offers great value,” he said.

ASML Holding is a Dutch company that makes the equipment needed to make conductors. Shapiro said it had released fantastic results on Wednesday “as they have a monopoly in the market. This is a business that you can buy and lock away, with a very strong outlook. It will take a long time for competition to come in and challenge them.”

