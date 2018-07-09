Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

09 July 2018 - 08:29 Business Day TV
South African rand notes in a file photo.
CASH - this week's investment option South African rand notes in a file photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

He said that in “this insane world of investors”, the best option was cash.

“However, if one sees opportunities where there are underrated, recently sold off assets, it might be an option, but it is not a broad trading position. The activity on the market is likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future.”

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations talks to Business Day TV about why cash is his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

