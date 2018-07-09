Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
09 July 2018 - 08:29
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
He said that in “this insane world of investors”, the best option was cash.
“However, if one sees opportunities where there are underrated, recently sold off assets, it might be an option, but it is not a broad trading position. The activity on the market is likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future.”
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations talks to Business Day TV about why cash is his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.