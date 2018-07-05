Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

05 July 2018 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Nick Kunze from Bridge Stockbrokers chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day.

He said Aspen had said that there was interest in its milk business and if they sold it, they would receive about  $1.5bn.

“This will pay off their debt quite significantly and would certainly answer a few question that the market has had a put a bounce in the stock.”

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

