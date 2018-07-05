Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen
05 July 2018 - 09:49
Nick Kunze from Bridge Stockbrokers chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day.
He said Aspen had said that there was interest in its milk business and if they sold it, they would receive about $1.5bn.
“This will pay off their debt quite significantly and would certainly answer a few question that the market has had a put a bounce in the stock.”
Nick Kunze from Bridge Stockbrokers talks to Business Day TV about Aspen Pharmacare, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.