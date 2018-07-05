Rand jumps more than 10c to dollar as euro rebounds on pressure for earlier hikes
The rand firmed more than 10c against the dollar on Thursday afternoon in reaction to the euro strengthening against the dollar.
The rand usually firms on a stronger euro and loses ground on a stronger dollar.
The euro was firmer after members of the European Central Bank (ECB) indicated that the central bank should speed up its rate hikes in 2019. The bank is set to end its stimulatory asset-buying programme 2018 and start a rate-hiking process toward the end of 2019.
Its official position is for interest rates to stay unchanged until "at least through the summer of 2019".
However, some analysts said that would leave the ECB "behind the curve".
Market focus has now shifted to the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting later in the day, which could indicate the extent of support within the federal open market committee (FOMC) for a more hawkish stance on interest rates.
"Should the minutes be hawkish, we can expect the dollar to gain ground, and the emerging-market currency recoveries could be stopped in their tracks," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.
At 3pm the rand was at R13.5426 to the dollar from R13.6784, the euro at R15.8638 from R15.9454 and the pound at R17.9658 from R18.0967.
The euro was at $1.1713 from $1.1657.
Local bonds gained on the stronger rand with the R186 bid at 8.7% from 8.735% and the R207 at 7.405% from 7.425%.
The US 10-year bond was at 2.8516% from 2.8303%.
In Europe, even as central banks tighten the taps on monetary policy, hunger for German debt remains undiminished, Dow Jones Newswires reported.
Yields on US treasuries continue to rise, but those on German bonds are falling, dragging funding costs lower across Europe, the news service said.
Investors are buying bunds amid slowing eurozone growth, a flight to safety from geopolitical risks and as the ECB indicated that it will keep supporting the bond market even as it rolls back the easy-money policies of the past decade, investors said.
The German 10-year bund was last seen at 0.3096% from 0.3013%.
