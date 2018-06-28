Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont

28 June 2018 - 09:40 Business Day TV
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.

He said he was not rushing out to buy it “at this stage”, but it is in the portfolio and “if you continue to see market weakness and the rand gets a bout of strength, Richemont will offer good return”.

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about Richemont, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

