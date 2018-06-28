Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont
28 June 2018 - 09:40
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.
He said he was not rushing out to buy it “at this stage”, but it is in the portfolio and “if you continue to see market weakness and the rand gets a bout of strength, Richemont will offer good return”.
