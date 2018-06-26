Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What investors can expect now that Quilter has listed

26 June 2018 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Old Mutual’s unbundling is under way, and, with that, has come Quilter’s listing on both the JSE and London Stock Exchange.

Quilter corporate finance director Mark Satchel said in the Business Day that Quilter gave domestic investors exposure to the UK’s growing retail wealth market, which the company estimated to be worth about $1.5-trillion.

Satchel spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects.

Old Mutual’s former UK arm, Quilter, to list on JSE on Monday

CEO Paul Feeney says the company has made good progress ‘towards our vision of becoming the UK’s leading wealth management business’
Companies
1 day ago

'Parent becomes child' as Old Mutual comes home after almost two decades

Old Mutual Ltd is one of two listings in the coming week to have been born out of Old Mutual plc's managed separation process.
Business
2 days ago

Investors embrace Quilter’s JSE debut

The listing, which gives Quilter a market value of close to R51bn, marks the final stages of Old Mutual’s break-up
Companies
18 hours ago

JSE lower on trade war concerns as Naspers weakens following mixed results

Asian markets were weaker as global trade tensions remain in play, with President Donald Trump now threatening European car makers
Markets
1 day ago

Quilter listing a possible boon for investors

Quilter is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth, which will be unbundled from the insurance group at the end of June
Companies
14 days ago

