WATCH: What investors can expect now that Quilter has listed
26 June 2018 - 09:41
Old Mutual’s unbundling is under way, and, with that, has come Quilter’s listing on both the JSE and London Stock Exchange.
Quilter corporate finance director Mark Satchel said in the Business Day that Quilter gave domestic investors exposure to the UK’s growing retail wealth market, which the company estimated to be worth about $1.5-trillion.
Satchel spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s prospects.
