Market data - June 22 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Prices have been on an upward trend since 2016, but Australian miners have already this movie — and want a different ending this time, writes Clyde Russell
Cancer patients at publicly-funded hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal can wait up to 20 months for treatment to begin, says SAHRC
Job Mokgoro is seen as a neutral candidate for the position of North West premier
Apple, which hopes to eventually remove most external ports and buttons, is still announcing new devices and accessories well before they’re ready for market
The Stellenbosch University Law Clinic found nearly of third of girls don’t even attend school when menstruating due to not being able to afford these items
Engine and machinery friction is expensive, but there are new technologies that could cut industry’s costs, writes Tony Carnie
The official vote count in Turkey’s election is way off that of the secular Republican People’s Party challenger
A hat-trick from captain Harry Kane helps to secure their crushing victory
Tribute line-up brings spirit of one of SA’s most famous bands to Grahamstown, writes Atiyyah Khan
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.