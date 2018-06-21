Oil falls nearly 2% ahead of Opec supply deal — but pares losses on US stockpile

New York — Oil prices fell nearly 2% on Thursday as crude producers appeared to be nearing a deal to increase production at an oil cartel Opec meeting in Vienna.

The market was contending with exactly how much output will change as Opec, which holds its bi-annual meeting on Friday, is widely expected to agree to pump more, possibly supported by some other producers outside Opec, including Russia.

The market is contending with exactly how much output will change. "I think it’s going to be an increase, but it’s just a matter of what the magnitude is," said Dominick Chirichella, director at EMI DTN.

Brent crude dropped $1.26, or 1.7%, to $73.48 a barrel by 3.38pm GMT after earlier hitting a session low of $72.94. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery, the new front month, fell 22c to $65.49, after earlier trading at a high of $65.89.

WTI briefly turned positive after energy information provider Genscape said crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub were expected to have dropped by 2.3-million barrels in the week since Tuesday, traders said. Last week, Cushing inventories fell by 1.3-million barrels, government data showed on Wednesday. The draws alleviated some concerns that surging US domestic production would outstrip demand.

Brent reached a three-and-a-half-year high above $80 a barrel last month, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of Opec, has signaled it intends to raise production to stabilise prices.

Opec holds its bi-annual meeting in Vienna on Friday and is widely expected to agree to pump more, possibly supported by some other producers outside Opec, including Russia. Iran had been expected to oppose any rise in crude output, but it has now signaled it may support a small increase.

"We need to release supply to the market," Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters in Vienna. "How much oil do we need? ... About 1-million barrels per day (bod) probably." He said the oil market had now rebalanced and his aim was to prevent a shortage of crude in future that could squeeze the market.

Opec member Ecuador’s oil minister Carlos Perez said he expects an increase of about 600,000 bpd.

Harry Tchilinguirian, head of oil strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, told Reuters Global Oil Forum he expected Opec and Russia to agree a compromise that would see a small increase in global oil production. "It would seem that an aggregate increase in production for Opec and others of between 500,000 and 1-million bpd is the range being considered."

Opec, together with other key producers, including Russia, started withholding output in 2017 to prop up prices, but a tightening market has led to calls by consumers for more supplies.

Reuters