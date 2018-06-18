Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
18 June 2018 - 08:42
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
He said there were many factors behind his decision, and “the rand is a good part of it”.
“Naspers has a ‘good story’ … their announcement on their profit takings were very complicated, but this was largely due to them selling a 2% interest in Tencent. They don’t actually have Tencent shares, they have an economic interest, so they reduced their economic interest by 2%, which in turn puts a large amount of cash on their balance sheets.”
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Listen to all latest podcasts here.
Please sign in or register to comment.