Markets

Rand improves slightly but still stuck above R13 to the dollar level

08 June 2018 - 16:53 Andries Mahlangu
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand pared losses on Friday afternoon, but still traded above the psychological R13 to the dollar mark — a level last seen in December.

The local currency fell as much as 2.4% on the dollar before staging a strong comeback in late trade as sentiment towards emerging markets improved, exemplified by the recovery in the Brazilian real.

The rand has been caught up in a whirlwind of poor sentiment towards emerging markets, which forced several central banks to raise interest rates to attract foreign capital. These developments came as the US Federal Reserve looked set to further normalise its monetary policy by raising interest rates during its scheduled meeting next week, following years of unconventional monetary stimulus.

Markets expect the Fed to increase rates at least another twice in 2018. The prospect of higher rates in the US has previously boosted the dollar at the expense of other currencies.

The slide in the rand has added to inflation concerns, coming at a time when some economists are reviewing the local growth outlook, after poor first-quarter GDP figures.

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee held the repurchase rate steady at 6.5% in May, warning that consumer prices were likely to rise in the coming months in light of the volatile rand, higher oil prices and the increase in VAT.

"Traders [are] running the rand … as the rhetoric against emerging markets gathers momentum. Turkey, India and Indonesia have all raised rates to stem the weakness," said David Shapiro, deputy director at Sasfin Securities in a tweet.

Local bonds stabilised at much weaker levels in the afternoon, in sympathy with the rand. The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was last bid at 8.99% from 8.79%.

At 4.07pm, the rand was at R13.0696 to the dollar from R13.0246. It earlier reached a worst level of R13.2871. It was at R15.3720 to the euro from R15.3633, and R17.4931 to the pound from R17.4768. The euro was at $1.1761 from $1.1798.

Rand stabilises as focus turns to global markets

Receding political concerns have also put a floor under the euro, which by default pressured the dollar
Markets
1 day ago

Emerging-market currencies slump, but rand plunges to six-month low

The rand’s dive exacerbated the worst bond selloff on record by foreign investors, who dumped a net R6bn worth of government debt on Thursday
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand off R13.28/$ low, but remains at six-month worst level

ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma says the extent of the local currency’s blowout is not justified, but ‘the backdrop in emerging markets is ...
Markets
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand off R13.28/$ low, but remains at six-month ...
Markets
2.
Rand back to R13/$ as ‘Ramaphoria’ wanes
Markets
3.
Rand dives amid worry SA is vulnerable to further ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher, despite rand ...
Markets
5.
Price of platinum expected to edge up
Markets

Related Articles

Rand stabilises as focus turns to global markets
Markets

Emerging-market currencies slump, but rand plunges to six-month low
Markets

Rand off R13.28/$ low, but remains at six-month worst level
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.