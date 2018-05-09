Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
09 May 2018 - 09:50
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
The share price is down 20% from R4,000 it reached in late 2017. This puts the share close to a R1,000 discount.
Franck said Tencent still looked good and although it seemed expensive with a forward price-earnings ratio of 35, “the growth in Tencent is still present and the discount you are getting at Naspers remains attractive”.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.