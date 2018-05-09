Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

09 May 2018 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

The share price is down 20% from R4,000 it reached in late 2017. This puts the share close to a R1,000 discount.

Franck said Tencent still looked good and although it seemed expensive with a forward price-earnings ratio of 35, “the growth in Tencent is still present and the discount you are getting at Naspers remains attractive”.

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
