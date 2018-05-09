WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

The share price is down 20% from R4,000 it reached in late 2017. This puts the share close to a R1,000 discount.

Franck said Tencent still looked good and although it seemed expensive with a forward price-earnings ratio of 35, “the growth in Tencent is still present and the discount you are getting at Naspers remains attractive”.