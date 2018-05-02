Oil recovers on concerns of new US sanctions on Iran

London — Oil recovered some ground on Wednesday after the previous day’s slide, helped by the concern about possible renewed US sanctions on major exporter Iran although price gains were capped by rising US supply.

Brent crude oil futures were up 31c at $73.44 a barrel by 9am GMT, after falling nearly 3% on Tuesday to its lowest in two weeks. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 50c to $67.75 per barrel.

"Geopolitical noise remains loud and, in part, pushed oil prices towards $75 a barrel," said Norbert Rücker, head of commodity and macro-strategy at Julius Baer. "The elevated uncertainty suggests volatile but range-bound oil prices going forward."

Iran, a member of oil cartel Opec, re-emerged as a major oil exporter in January 2016 when some international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme. The US has questioned Iran’s sincerity in implementing the nuclear curbs and US President Donald Trump has threatened to re-impose sanctions if adjustments are not made to the agreement.

Iran’s oil exports hit 2.6-million barrels per day (bpd) in April, according to its oil ministry, a record since the lifting of sanctions. China and India bought more than half of the oil.

"The expectation that the US will leave the sanctions waivers is leading Iran to sell as much as it can," PetroMatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said. Trump will decide by May 12 whether to restore US sanctions on Iran, which would likely reduce its oil exports.

"If Trump abandons the deal, he risks a spike in global oil prices," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that re-introducing US sanctions could remove 300,000 to 500,000 barrels a day of Iranian oil from global supplies.

However, the rising value of the dollar since mid-April and soaring US supplies has helped check further oil price gains, traders said. US crude inventories rose by 3.4-million barrels to 432.575-million in the week to March 27, according to a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Rising inventories are partly due to soaring US production, which jumped by a quarter in the last two years to 10.6-million bpd. The US has now overtaken Saudi Arabia to become world’s second biggest crude producer after Russia.

Reuters