Oil rises on possible Iran sanctions and declining Venezuelan output

London — Oil rose on Thursday, supported by the expectation of renewed US sanctions on Iran, declining output in Venezuela, and continuing strong demand.

Brent crude oil futures were last up 90c at $74.90 a barrel at 12.04pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 66c to $68.71 a barrel.

The oil price has risen by 15% in the last four weeks, thanks to expectations that the US will re-impose sanctions on Iran, a major oil producer and member of oil cartel Opec.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he expected US President Donald Trump to pull out of a deal with Iran reached in 2015 in which the Islamic Republic suspended its nuclear programme in return for Western powers lifting crippling sanctions.

Trump will decide by May 12 whether to restore US sanctions on Tehran, which would probably result in a reduction of Iranian oil exports.

"Geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, together with Venezuela’s deteriorating macro-economic situation, are supporting oil prices. It is widely anticipated that President Trump will pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, which is bullish for prices, said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics. "However, [the] full impact of the move will not materialise unless it is supported by European allies of the US."

Venezuela’s crude production has fallen from almost 2.5-million barrels per day (bpd) in early 2016 to about 1.-million bpd due to a political and economic crisis. Plunging Venezuelan output and looming US sanctions against Iran come against a backdrop of strong demand, especially in Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region.

However, not all market indicators point towards tighter supplies. US crude oil inventories rose by 2.2-million barrels in the week to April 20 to 429.74-million barrels.

US crude production rose by 46,000 bpd on the previous week, to 10.59-million bpd. Soaring US output has made WTI crude about $6 a barrel cheaper than Brent and drawn exports to record highs.

Dutch bank ING said "the wide discount for WTI to Brent saw exports rising 582,000 bpd week-on-week to a record high of 2.33-million bpd."

With US output and exports surging, some analysts warn that the 20% climb in Brent prices since February is starting to look overdone. Said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, "The market does look a little toppish."

Reuters