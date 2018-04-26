JSE opens weaker after choppy Dow showing

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday ahead of the Freedom Day long weekend, as Naspers retreated, with platinum stocks on the back foot.

Business Day reported the platinum industry was facing a bloodbath due to mine closures and job losses. The industry employs about 170,000 people.

The platinum price was flat at $911.45/oz. The rand firmed to R12.37 to the dollar from R12.4395.

Resources took a breather as oil prices rebounded with rand hedges mixed on the rand.

Brent crude was up 0.28% at $74.247 a barrel.

Chinese internet company Tencent was down in early-morning trade on the Hang Seng, pulling down Naspers on continued negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Naspers owns 31.2% of Tencent.

The Dow closed 0.25% up to 24,083.83 points in choppy trade. After the close, Facebook reported earnings beating forecasts, as revenue jumped 49%.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.47%, but the Hang Seng lost 1.38% in Hong Kong trade.

At 9.13am the all share was 0.23% lower at 56,856.80 and the top 40 fell 0.22%. The platinum index lost 1.17%, industrials 0.42% and property 0.11%. General retailers rose 0.45%, the gold index 0.42% and banks 0.33%.

BHP lost 0.99% to R263.93.

AngloGold Ashanti lifted 0.36% to R112.26.

Anglo American Platinum shed 1.75% to R335.50.

Barclays Africa rose 0.62% to R171.60.

Growthpoint gained 0.39% to R28.59.

Vodacom rose 0.4% to R152.76.

Naspers was down 0.73% to R2,929.99.

Sappi slipped 1.06% to R79.15.