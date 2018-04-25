Gold falls, as stronger dollar and easing political fears outweigh shares’ slide

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar advanced towards more than three-month highs, and on easing concern over North Korea and a Sino-US trade war.

However, the metal found some support from sliding stock markets.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,329.04 an ounce at 3.35am GMT. It rose 0.5% on Tuesday to break a three-session losing streak.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,330.60 an ounce.

"As traders put geopolitical and trade risk in the rear-view mirror for the time being, how the dollar flourishes and wilts will be the primary driver of near-term gold sentiment," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% at 90.816, just below 91.076 hit in the previous session, its strongest level since January 12.

"I think that the downward trend (in gold prices) will continue for the next few days", ahead of a meeting between leaders of North Korea and the South, said Ji Ming, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is due to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, and is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in late May or early June.

Trump said on Tuesday that the US would probably reach a trade agreement with China, and that officials from both sides would sit down for negotiations in a few days.

Gold was, however, supported by falling equity markets as a rise in US bond yields and warnings from bellwether US companies of higher costs drove fear that corporate earnings growth may peak soon.

"When the equity walls come crumbling down, gold offers the best support," Innes said.

Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In other precious metals, platinum was down 0.1% at $925.24 an ounce.

Palladium fell for a third straight session, down 0.5% at $969.75 an ounce.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $16.68 an ounce.

The price of silver will depend heavily on trends in investment demand in 2018, but could get a boost from international political and economic risk purchases, CPM Group said on Tuesday.

