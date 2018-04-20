JSE ends little changed, although retailers firm after a positive week

The JSE closed flat but with a firmer bias on Friday, having registered a positive performance for the week, in what was mostly a lacklustre trading session.

The dollar firmed after US markets opened, with analysts having expected a recovery in the greenback as investors locked in recent profits.

In the absence of major data releases, either locally or internationally, focus was instead on geopolitical events and individual corporate news.

Geopolitical risk had eased, but risk assets were still under some pressure, analysts said, as corporate earnings season in the US continued.

The Dow opened lower on Friday, amid some pressure on equities in general, as technology shares continued to be sold off.

Much local focus was on the Steinhoff International AGM, with its share price having collapsed over the past few months due to accounting irregularities reported late in 2017. On the day it gained 1.95% to R2.61, with shareholders at the meeting having been told earlier that an investigation into the company’s financials would be concluded by the end of 2018.

The all share added 0.1% to 57,581.7 points and the top 40 lifted 0.07%. General retailers gained 0.69%, industrials 0.38% and food and drug retailers 0.33%.

Resources lost 0.43%, platinums 0.33% and gold miners 0.29%.

The all share firmed 1.8% for the week.

Among individual shares on the day, Sasol gave up 2.26% to R429.97.

British American Tobacco recovered 1.17% to R626.25, having fallen 7% on Thursday in sympathy with US rival Philip Morris, which released disappointing results.

Massmart gained 2.46% to R168.03 and Truworths 1.47% to R103.91.

Clicks rose 2.57% to R205.65 and Pick n Pay 1.33% to R76.

Cashbuild gained 4.78% to R452.66.

At 5.30pm the Dow was down 0.92% to 24,438.8 points, while in Europe, the DAX 30 was off 0.35%. The FTSE 100 had gained 0.39% and the CAC 40 0.15%.

At the same time, platinum had lost 0.64% to $930.14 an ounce and gold 0.5% to $1,338.79 an ounce. Brent crude was flat at $73.52 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was flat at 51,180 points. The index gained 1.5% for the week. The number of contracts traded was 13,689 from Thursday’s 24,085.