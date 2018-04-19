Market data - April 19 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
But as the Davis Tax Committee’s report reveals, amendments to both corporate tax and dividends withholding tax, might work, writes Tertius Troost
National Orders are the highest awards that SA bestows on people who have contributed to the advancement of democracy
co-accused Gamalihleli Maqula was acquitted in March when the court found there was not enough evidence against him for conviction for stabbing Mandela Bay chief whip Werner Senekal
Pita cites his deteriorating health in a ‘highly pressured work environment’ after Trillian revelations; Mark Gregg-McDonald will take over as interim finance head at the state-owned rail utility
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the retail sales and inflation numbers and what they mean for the economy
While business confidence is high under the country’s new president, Business Leadership SA says that, while ‘energised’, business concerns remain
Former finance minister Tendai Biti says Nelson Chamisa, a 39-year-old lawyer, will run as the coalition candidate — and his youth will play out well among voters
Mosimane says Sundowns aim to wrap up the league as soon as possible to focus on the Champions League
Programme involving global artists a catalyst for social and cultural change
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.