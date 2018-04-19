JSE opens higher as rand supports prospect of lower rates

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday, as banks and retailers continued to rally on a firmer rand while Brent crude rose to a three-and-a-half year high.

The rand hit R11.9171 in overnight trade and was at R11.9323 at the JSE’s opening. A firmer rand reduces consumer inflationary prospects, which was surprisingly lower in March, and might offset some expected pressure from higher VAT and fuel levies in future.

The Brent crude price was 0.5% up at $74.16 a barrel soon after the JSE’s opening, boosting commodity prices. The platinum price rose 1.01% to $951.31 an ounce and gold 0.3% to $1,353.30.

Oil prices have been supported by declining US crude inventories and as top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market, aiming for $100 a barrel before normalising supply, according to reports.

Interest-rate sensitive stocks benefited from local data, with consumer inflation in March slowing to its lowest rate in seven years. Retail sales growth data for February also surprised positively.

The Dow closed 0.16% lower at 24,748.07 in points in "lacklustre trade". Asian markets were firmer on Thursday with the Hang Seng adding 1.29% and the Nikkei 225 0.15%.

At 9.55am the all share was 0.57% higher at 58,039.50 points and the top 40 rose 0.47%. The platinum index was up 3.33%, the gold index 1.85%, food and drug retailers 1.13%, general retailers 0.86%, resources 0.95%, banks 0.82% and property 0.59%.

Sasol softened 0.43% to R442.40 on the firmer rand.

British American Tobacco lost 1.06% to R657.46.

FirstRand rose 1.05% to R69 and Sanlam 0.53% to R82.03.

Clicks was flat at R195.76 after announcing plans to open another 40 branches.

Pick n Pay led retailers, leaping 8.16% to R74.49. Spar rose 1.3% to R209.70.

Rebosis bounced back 2% to R7.66 following the appointment of Sisa Ngebulana as temporary CEO. Andile Mazwai resigned as CEO on Wednesday.

Nepi Rockcastle added 0.69% to R135.11.

Naspers rose 0.34% to R3,057.61.

Pioneer Foods shed 4.72% to R120.99. Headline earnings per share are expected to rise between 22% and 32% in the six months to end-March 2018, it said in a trading update.