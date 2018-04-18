Gold prices dip on stronger dollar and upbeat US economic data

London — Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar and stocks advanced, pointing to higher demand for riskier assets driven by upbeat US economic data and a slew of strong corporate earnings reports.

Spot gold was marginally firmer at $1,346.42 an ounce at 9.42am GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery were steady at $1,349.30 an ounce.

ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said a stronger dollar was the main reason for gold losing its lustre, adding that the precious metal faced resistance at $1,350 to $1,370. "It’s a key area because if gold can jump above $1,370 then we have an open door up to $1,400, at least. If gold can pass these peaks it would mean the upward trend is confirmed and could be even stronger."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, pulled away from a three-week low reached on Tuesday, lifted by stronger-than-expected March US housing starts and steady industrial production figures. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced gold costlier for holders of other currencies.

Robust earnings from Netflix, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs this week dented non-interest yielding gold and lifted stocks.

Declining political risk added pressure on gold as it was announced that South Korea and North Korea would hold talks to potentially change a decades-old armistice into a peace agreement, and as US officials confirmed an unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader.

Gold generally dips when global political and financial risk reduces as investors opt for higher returning assets such as stocks.

The gold market has also seen some booking of profits from recent peaks, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, spot silver climbed 0.2% to $16.78 an ounce, after touching a one-week high of $16.83 earlier in the session. Platinum gained 0.5% to $941.10 an ounce, after hitting a three-week high of $945.10.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,012.97 an ounce, having touched its highest level since March 1. The metal used in automotive catalysts in cars was spurred by fears of Russian supply disruptions after the US’s recent imposition of sanctions on shareholders of Nornickel, the world’s largest producer.

"We believe the recent rally is mainly driven by speculation and the gains are on a weak footing," Julius Baer said, adding that sanctions were unlikely to be extended to Nornickel itself.

