Aluminium on a winning streak after US sanctions stymie Russia

London — Aluminium is heading for its biggest winning streak since 1988 in the four days since the US slapped sanctions on United Company Rusal and as top exchanges said they will stop accepting metal from the Russian smelting giant.

The metal advanced 3% on Wednesday to $2,266.50 a tonne by 11am on the London Metal Exchange (LME). That’s up 13% since Thursday, before the US announced sanctions.

Both the LME and CME Group’s Comex have said they won’t allow new deliveries of metal from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s Rusal, the biggest aluminium producer outside of China.

"I think there’s definitely potential for prices to pass recent peaks," Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities Asia, said from Hong Kong. "Imagine how tight the world market is going to be if you lose a 10th of world supply, even for the short term. More and more companies are responding to the sanctions."

After declining through most of this year, aluminium is heading back toward its peak of $2,290.50 a tonne reached last December, a more than five-year high.

While Rusal’s stock has been hammered in Hong Kong, the rally in aluminium prices has fueled gains in the shares of rivals worldwide. The block on Russian supplies adds to earlier import tariffs imposed by the US to benefit American producers most. Alcoa, the largest US producer, has climbed 14% since the close last Thursday, before the sanctions announcement. Rusal shares have dropped more than 50% this week.

The LME introduced a temporary suspension on placing Rusal metal on warrant with effect from April 17 unless the owner demonstrates it won’t breach sanctions, the bourse said. It set the date on the view that metal warranted before then would have been produced and supplied by Rusal prior to April 6, the day sanctions were announced. Rusal is evaluating the effect, it said in a statement.

Comex said it has revoked the approved status for warranting and delivery of the company’s brands against the futures contract.

Glencore Plc, the largest commodities trader, has said it won’t proceed with a plan to swap its 8.75% stake in Rusal for shares in another of Deripaska’s companies, while CEO Ivan Glasenberg has resigned from Rusal’s board. Glencore, which has a multi-year deal to buy Rusal metal, says it’s evaluating other contracts with the group.

Still, there’s no real way that aluminium from Rusal can be prevented from finding its way onto the global market eventually, according to Sanford C Bernstein analysts. China or any other non-ally of the US will likely buy shipments, and there are no means to effectively audit trade flows, they said.

In LME trading on Wednesday, other base metals mostly rose, with copper up 0.2%, zinc 0.3% and nickel 1%.

