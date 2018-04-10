WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Comair

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Comair.

Booysen said Amazon had fared worse than other US tech counters in the big sell-off in FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks due to US President Donald Trump’s critical tweets. But this gave investors “a nice entry point into a very solid business”.

Duys believes Comair is the right share for investors with a higher risk tolerance. But the company has some positive points too.

“They have an excellent management team, excellent cash flow generation ability and a very high earnings quality in this particular business. Around 20% of their profits are also gained from non-airline business in training pilots, simulations etc,” said Duys.