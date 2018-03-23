Markets

Bonds strengthen slightly ahead of Moody’s announcement

23 March 2018 - 15:35 Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African government bonds were marginally firmer on Friday afternoon, ahead of ratings agency Moody’s credit-rating announcement expected later in the evening.

Most analysts believe recent political developments and government promises of fiscal consolidation should be sufficient to prevent Moody’s from rating SA’s local currency debt as subinvestment grade.

The rand gained in response, firming to R11.7631 to the dollar from R11.8493.

At 3.01pm the R186 was bid at 7.99% from 8% and the R207 at 6.68% from 6.69%.

Global bond trading was subdued after the sharp fall in US equity markets on Thursday amid concern about a growing global trade war between China and the US.

Investors seek out the yen and gold in times of economic and political uncertainty, while bond yields tend to fall as prices rise in safe-haven trade.

Yields on the 10-year US treasury fell to 2.820% on Friday from 2.832% late Thursday in New York, following their biggest daily decline since September, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The 10-year was last seen at 2.8367%.

SA on tenterhooks as Moody’s prepares to issue a reprieve or drop the axe

South Africans will know by midnight whether or not the country has entered the downward spiral of an across-the-board junk rating of government debt
Economy
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US rate increase boosts rand
Markets
2.
Naspers counts cost of Trump's trade war in ...
Markets
3.
Trade war fears send stocks retreating
Markets
4.
JSE opens lower as Naspers plummets further
Markets
5.
Rand firms despite Donald Trump’s trade tariffs ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold surges to one-month high as Trump’s China tariffs shake global markets
Markets

Global stocks slide as wary investors rush for safety
Markets

SA’s corporate debt issuers are not convinced by ‘Ramaphoria’
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.