US rate increase boosts rand

The rand reacted surprisingly to the US central bank raising interest rates on Wednesday by strengthening from over R12/$ to R11.82/$, and was trading at R11.86/$ at 6.30am on Thursday morning.

The rand was trading at R14.66 to the euro and R16.79 to the pound.

As expected, new US Federal Reserve Bank chairman Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point rise to 1.75% from 1.5% for the ceiling of the central bank’s interest rate target range.

Although Powell indicated there would be two more interest rate increases in 2018, the dollar weakened against most currencies after his announcement at 8pm South African time.

The UK’s central bank, the Bank of England (BOE), is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 2pm South African time on Thursday. It is expected to hold its interest rate at 0.5%, and signal it will raise interest rates in May.

Rising interest rates tend to make bonds more attractive than stocks, leading to the Nasdaq composite index falling 0.26% and the S&P 500 index falling 0.18%.

Asian stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening were mixed, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index up 0.68% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.63%, with Naspers’s Chinese associate Tencent falling 3.3% to H$447.40.

Electrical cable maker South Ocean said on March 16 that it expected to report on Thursday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-December more than doubled from the previous year’s 16.4c.

The group "made an additional net provision for slow-moving inventory to the value of R12.7m" of its lighting subsidiary Radiant.

It also increased the impairments of Radiant’s non-current assets by R8.3m and its trade name by R4m.

Thursday is a busy day on the economic data front, with Statistics SA scheduled to release January’s motor trade sales at 9am, wholesale trade sales at 10am, and retail sales at 1pm.

Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes forecast retail sales growth in January to be 6.2% higher than the same month last year, an acceleration from December’s 5.3%.

Measured in rand, retail sales are bound to have dropped in January from December.

"Retail sales traditionally fall sharply in the month of January as there is a tightening of discretionary spend, following an increase in expenditure leading up to, and during, the festive period. An increase in sentiment following the perceived positive political events domestically should act as an impetus to consumer spend, especially in the current low inflationary environment," Hodes wrote in Investec’s weekly note e-mailed on Monday.