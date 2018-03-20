Oil rises amid Middle East tension

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tension in the Middle East, although rising output in the US and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.31 a barrel at 1.28am GMT, up 25c, or 0.4%, from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $66.26 a barrel, up 21c, or 0.3%. Traders pointed to concerns in the Middle East, where the US may reimpose sanctions on Iran, as well as tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Worry about Venezuela’s tumbling crude production also supported oil markets.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week that Venezuela, where an economic crisis has cut oil production by almost half since early 2005 to well below 2-million barrels a day, was "clearly vulnerable to an accelerated decline", and that such a disruption could tip global markets into deficit.

Falls on global share markets helped cap gains. Markets are under pressure from the concern over a possible trade war between the US and other major economies, as well as from the fear of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data.

Also looming over oil markets has been surging US crude oil production, which has risen by more than 20% since mid-2016, to 10.38-million barrels a day, pushing it past top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Only Russia produces more, at about 11-million barrels a day, although US output is expected to overtake Russia’s later this year as well.

Soaring US output, as well as rising output in Canada and Brazil, is undermining efforts by the Middle East dominated oil cartel Opec to curb supply and bolster prices.

Many analysts expect global oil markets to flip from slight undersupply in 2017 and early this year into oversupply later in 2018.

