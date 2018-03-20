JSE firmer in broad-based gains, as rand makes slight recovery

The JSE was slightly firmer on Tuesday morning, despite some pressure on world markets, ahead of risk events this week.

Volumes on the local bourse were low on Tuesday morning, ahead of a short trading week. Local markets will be closed on Wednesday for Human Rights day, with markets expected to react only on Thursday to this week’s major risk event, the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.

Rand hedges were weaker on a firmer rand, but many miners were higher, while Naspers tracked gains in Hong Kong associate Tencent.

Tencent gained despite pressure on tech stocks on Monday, when Facebook slumped 7% amid criticism over its protection of user data.

Analysts expect cautious trade, with trade on global markets likely to be volatile due to the concern about global trade and a possible sell-off in tech shares in Europe.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Investors will pay close attention to the tone of policy makers, as they attempt to gauge the likelihood of four interest-rate increases this year, as opposed to the three currently pencilled in by the Fed.

At 9.40am the all share gained 0.4% to 58,322.5 points while the top 40 added 0.38%. Gold miners added 1.73%, platinums 1.28%, banks 0.8% and industrials 0.41%. Property was down 0.55%.

Sasol added 0.7% to R404.73.

Exxaro was up 1.41% to R108 while Assore lost 1.34% to R311.07.

British American Tobacco was off 1.93% to R677.09.

Harmony gained 3.5% to R26.34 and Sibanye 2.48% to R11.58.

TFG added 1.75% to R227.91.

Naspers firmed 0.94% to R3,450.05.

At the same time, gold was off 0.14% to $1,315/oz and platinum 0.01% to $952.08/oz.

Brent crude was up 0.59% to $66.51.