WATCH: Stock picks — Sasol and MMI Holdings

16 March 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day, while Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Managers chose MMI Holdings.

Körner said, taking a rolling two-year view, Sasol was a good choice, and there was also “nice optionality” within the company.

“If oil can hold at $60 a barrel and the rand can continue to hover around R12/$, there will be huge returns if and when the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in Louisiana comes online,” he said.

Smit said it was difficult to get a margin of safety within the stock market. On an embedded value basis — the way insurance holders should be valued, he said — MMI was the cheapest on a discount of 25%.

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, while Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Managers discusses MMI Holdings

Promising future flow foreseen for Sasol

The company’s offshore investments are looking attractive as a strong rand and the weak SA economy limit local profits
Money & Investing
13 days ago

Sasol to evaluate splitting chemical business after US project

Sasol is shifting strategy as it expects low oil prices to persist, while executives say its specialty chemicals enjoy a competitive advantage
Companies
3 months ago

Rising oil price helps Sasol overcome interrupted Eskom power supply

Costs at the US Lake Charles project have stabilised, and the synthetic fuels group expects to benefit from the recent US tax changes
Companies
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old-style firms with a finger in every pie are a thing of the past

Investors no longer tolerate unfocused, sprawling conglomerates headed by founding figures
Opinion
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE lower in choppy trade, with retailers and rand hedges under pressure

Tiger Brands shed 2.51% bringing losses for 2018 to 24%; Aspen is down 2.96% on renewed speculation the group might be the target of short-sellers
Markets
2 days ago

MMI’s ‘clever’ buy-back plan neglects investors

It is difficult to imagine how trading against MMI’s own shareholders is a great way for a company to spend its cash
Companies
7 days ago

