JSE lags behind its European peers

The JSE suffered a mild retreat on Tuesday, acting largely out of step with world markets.

Of late, the local share market has been both erratic and inconsistent, starting a number of days with a lot of zeal before losing steam by the close. Several factors could be at play for the apparent loss of momentum, not least of which is that the so-called Ramaphosa rally may have run its course.

Shares in companies with a big focus on the local economy jumped in early December when markets began to price in the probable outcome of the ANC’s elective conference, which saw Ramaphosa become the party’s president.

The other dynamics weighing on market psychology include uncertainty about the path of US monetary policy; markets are grappling with the extent to which the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months.

Much higher rates generally detract from the allure of equities. In addition, they increase the cost of borrowing for companies.

The spectre of a trade war in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s protectionist measures continue to bubble beneath the surface, boding ill for sentiment.

"While macro-economic fundamentals remain essentially sound, near-term trading action for risk assets rests primarily on the influence of actual and perceived policy outcomes from a trade and monetary policy perspective," said Momentum Securities analysts.

"The potential for an additional pick-up in short-term inflation naturally plays into monetary policy outcomes while trade policy remains a hot potato at present."

The all share was 0.49% lower at 58,906.10 points by lunchtime, while the top 40 had lost 0.42%. All the main underlying indices were lower, save for the property index, which is considered a separate asset class on its own.

Europe’s major markets were higher at midday, following a mixed session in Asia.

Petrochemical company Sasol shed 2.54% to R414.12 while BHP gained 1.08% to R238.77.

Gold and platinum miners continue to be volatile, with AngloGold Ashanti losing 2.56% to R110.20 and Sibanye-Stillwater 4.19% to R11.42. Anglo American Platinum lost 1.61% to R346.32 and Impala Platinum 2.69% to R26.42.

Nedbank slipped 2.24% to R306, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings 2.74% to R41.82, but MMI Holdings gained 2.4% to R21.80.

Food services group Bid Corporation shed 2.96% to R267.26 and drug maker Aspen 4.71% to R243.04.

Massmart gave up 2.42% to R172.71 and Lewis 3.51% to R40.16.

Investment group Brait relinquished 2.04% to R40.75 but African Rainbow Capital gained 1.69% to R6.