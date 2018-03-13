Futures weaker in line with JSE while Dow firms

South African futures were softer on Tuesday, outpacing losses on the all share, despite a firmer Dow.

Global markets were mixed, while the Dow opened firmer after US inflation in February met market expectations.

Local miners, retailers and rand hedges were under pressure, despite a weaker dollar.

Trade in US futures had been choppy earlier on Tuesday, but extended gains after US inflation for February met market expectations. These gains were pared, however, after US President Donald Trump said he would replace his secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson has had public and private differences with Trump over key national security issues, including the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the administration’s talks with North Korea, and the Paris climate accord, reported Dow Jones newswires.

Focus on the White House is expected to continue as the US gears up for talks with North Korea, and pursues a more aggressive policy towards China in a bid to reduce the US trade deficit.

Locally, Statistics SA will publish mining production and sales data on Wednesday, with mining expected to show a continued recovery in January. According to a Trading Economics consensus forecast, mining output grew 1% in January compared to the same month in 2017.

The JSE closed 0.19% lower at 59‚084.50 points and the top 40 lost 0.13%. General retailers fell 1.74%‚ food and drug retailers 1.52%‚ the gold index 1.43%‚ resources 0.76% and industrials 0.32%. The property index rose 0.99%‚ banks 0.77% and financials 0.5%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.2%, while European markets were weaker, with the DAX 30 off 0.88%, the FTSE 100 0.73%, and the CAC 40 0.3%.

At the same time, platinum was up 0.58% to $969.39 an ounce and gold 0.28% to $1,326.26. Brent crude was off 0.95% to $64.29 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.38% to 52,210 points. The number of contracts traded was 141,347 from Monday’s 31,318, ahead of the futures close-out on Thursday.