Bonds little changed ahead of US jobs report

Local government bonds were steady on Friday afternoon, with markets buoyed by peace overtures from North Korea, and the focus shifting to US non-farm payrolls data.

The US is expected to have added 196,000 jobs in February, with the print closely watched for clues on future US Federal Reserve policy.

The rand was slightly softer, as the dollar firmed, gaining as a result of North Korea’s request to meet with US President Donald Trump. The prospect of the talks — which would be the first for a sitting US President — also buoyed Asian markets.

Markets appeared to brush off the implementation by the US of steel and aluminium import tariffs on Thursday. "Given the limited market reaction to Trump’s tariffs, investors seem to believe his actions won’t drive a full-blown trade war," said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.090% from 8.085% and the R207 at 6.695% from 6.680%. The 10-year US treasury was last seen at 2.8809% from 2.8562%.