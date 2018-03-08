Gold is firm as traders wait for clarity on Trump’s tariff plans

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited more details on US President Donald Trump’s proposed steel and aluminium tariffs, the outcome of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) policy meeting, and US jobs data.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,327.48/oz by 3.09am GMT. It hit a one-week high on Wednesday at $1,340.42, before closing at $1,325.49/oz. US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,32.20.

"We see gold as a good hedge against rising equity market volatility and heightened political risks around trade tariffs, the Nafta deal and North Korea," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Asian shares found some relief on Thursday as the fear about a global trade war amid Trump’s push to introduce protectionist tariffs was tempered by signs that the move could include carve-outs for key partners.

The White House said late Wednesday that Canada, Mexico and possibly other countries may be exempted at least for a while from the proposed steel and aluminium tariffs. Trump is expected to sign a presidential proclamation establishing the tariffs during a ceremony scheduled for 8.30pm GMT on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said.

"Gold is going to be choppy here and remain in range-bound trading.… It is finding some support in the downside around $1,300 levels due to safe-haven demand," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Investors are also awaiting US nonfarm payroll data due on Friday for more clarity on the pace of US rate increases.

Businesses were reporting persistent labour market tightness across the US, with accelerating wage gains in many regions, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that bolstered the case for interest rate increases.

"In the medium term, gold will come under some pressure from interest rate hikes and will recover as it has done in the past," Fung said.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is all but certain to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but may tweak its communication stance to offer at least a few clues about its progress towards ending its unprecedented bond purchases later this year.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.03% to 833.73 tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $16.53/oz.

Platinum was up 0.1% at $953.10, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 4 at $945.70 in the previous session. Palladium edged up 0.3% to $971.72, after dropping to its lowest since February 9 at $961.55 on Wednesday.

