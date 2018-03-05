Rand, JSE in for a jittery day as Italian election hits global markets

The rand briefly weakened back over R12/$ at 5.10am on Monday morning on what looks likely to be a jittery day for global markets as the results of Italy’s election are tallied.

The rand recovered slightly by 7am to trade at R11.98/$, R14.77/€ and R16.53/£.

Early results from Italy’s election pointed to populist, anti-EU parties doing better than polls had predicted.

Reuters reported a rightist alliance including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) emerged with the biggest bloc of votes, ahead of the anti-system 5-Star Movement, which saw its support soar to became Italy’s largest single party.

One of the few "market positive" coalitions that could emerge according to a note e-mailed by Barclays on Monday morning would be a "centre right plus others" alliance consisting of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini's far-right League, the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy and the Union of the Centre (UDC) parties.

Tokyo’s Topix and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indices were both down more than 1%, and Sydney was down 0.65% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The share prices of JSE-listed food producers Tiger Brands and RCL Foods are likely to suffer when the JSE opens following Sunday’s announcement by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that some of their facilities were suspects in the investigation of SA’s listeria deaths.

Merafe Resources said on January 29 it expected to report on Monday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew between 63% and 82%.

Merafe, which operates ferrochrome smelters in partnership with Glencore, said it benefited from higher prices. But this was partly offset by the amount of ferrochrome sold declining, along with higher operating costs and the stronger rand.

MTN, which is scheduled to release its results on Thursday, issued a trading statement after the JSE closed on Friday saying it it expected to report HEPS for the year to end-December of between R2.35 and R2.55. This turnaround from 2016’s headline loss per share of 77c.

MTN said its HEPS were reduced by R4.83 by a variety of one-off items, including R1.59 for foreign exchange losses and R1.58 for "derecognition of a loan to an IHS tower subsidiary".