Islamic bonds sale debut in South Africa attracts huge interest

SA’s debut sale of Islamic bonds had investors clamouring for four times the amount offered. The government is hoping for more of the same as it returns to the market to help plug a budget shortfall of more than $4bn.

The country is considering a rand-denominated sukuk in the fiscal year starting April 1, after becoming the first African nation to issue a sovereign Shariah-compliant bond when it sold $500m worth of securities in 2014. The rand sukuk would also set a benchmark for local corporate issuers to tap the market, according to the Treasury.

"There is very strong interest, particularly from Islamic asset managers as well as Islamic banks," Tshepiso Moahloli, the chief director of liability management at the Treasury, said by e-mail. "There is a strong market-development element with this decision, which is broader than just funding."

SA is increasing issuance in domestic and foreign markets to help meet R197bn worth of bond redemptions over the next three years and plug a stubbornly high budget deficit. In addition to introducing a local-currency sukuk, it plans to raise $3bn in international markets over the next financial year starting April 1, up from $2.5bn in 2017-18

SA’s dollar Islamic bond was priced to yield 3.9%. The securities yielded 3.57% on Monday, on par with similar-maturity dollar bonds. Since SA tested the market, Nigeria and Kenya have also sold sovereign dollar-denominated Islamic bonds.

While much of the uptake for the Islamic bonds is expected to be from foreign investors, there is local appetite for Islamic investments too. SA has a sizable minority Muslim population.

"There are Shariah-compliant local and offshore funds looking to invest in sukuk with a good credit rating," Asief Mohamed, the chief investment officer at Aeon Investment Management said by phone.

SA’s local-currency debt is rated Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, the lowest investment level.

The Treasury said by e-mail that the amount of sukuk issuance would "depend on market interest and timing".

Bloomberg