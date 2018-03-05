Investors’ preference for safe-haven assets lifts gold

London — Gold touched a near one-week high on Monday as investors opted for safe-haven assets, on political uncertainty in Italy and fears of a potential escalation of a simmering global trade war.

Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, benefiting along with other haven assets such as the yen and US treasuries while stocks tend to trend lower. Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,325.91 per ounce by 11.05am GMT after touching its highest since February 27 at $1,327.86.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.3% to $1,327.20 per ounce.

"There are fears that a global trade war or protectionist measures will undermine global growth," said Societe Generale’s head of metals research Robin Bhar. "People have wanted gold as a hedge against those looming uncertainties".

The dollar index was steady, having touched its lowest in almost a week earlier in the session. The US currency slipped from its six-week high that it touched on March 1, after US President Donald Trump announced plans to levy hefty tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, which were followed by threats of retaliation from the EU and Canada.

A weaker dollar supports gold, making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

In Italy, voters delivered a hung parliament on Sunday and if early projections are confirmed, none of Italy’s three main groups will be able to rule alone and there is little prospect of a return to mainstream, moderate government.

Gold output from Australia, the world’s second-largest producer, may rise to a record as a stream of new projects come on line, Australian mining consultancy Surbiton Associates said on Sunday. The market was anticipating the release of nonfarm payrolls on Friday, which will help guide interest rate expectations.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $16.52 per ounce.

Hedge funds and money managers increased their net short position in silver contracts to a record high in the week to February 27, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday, while cutting net long positions in gold.

Platinum, used to reduce emissions in diesel cars, inched up 0.4% to $966.20 per ounce, while palladium slipped 0.3% to $988.55.

Putting pressure on platinum group metals (PGMs) was data that showed car sales in the US were lower in February and the mayor of Rome said it would ban diesel cars by 2024, MKS senior precious metals dealer Alex Thorndike said.

