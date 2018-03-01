Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson
01 March 2018 - 08:55
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Hammerson as his stock pick of the day.
It is a JSE-listed European shopping centre owner. Late last year it announced its intention to take over Intu Properties, the former Liberty International portfolio.
If the deal does go through, it will become the third-largest shopping centre owner in Europe. The company has proven to be effective at managing shopping centres through different economic cycles.
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson
