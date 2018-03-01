Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Hammerson

01 March 2018 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Bullring Shopping Centre: A Hammerson mall in Birmingham
Bullring Shopping Centre: A Hammerson mall in Birmingham

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Hammerson as his stock pick of the day.

It is a JSE-listed European shopping centre owner. Late last year it announced its intention to take over Intu Properties, the former Liberty International portfolio.

If the deal does go through, it will become the third-largest shopping centre owner in Europe. The company has proven to be effective at managing shopping centres through different economic cycles.

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Hammerson

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Hammerson sets record with best year of leasing

CEO David Atkins says the group achieved the highest level of lettings in 2017 than in any of the group’s 75-year history and occupancy was at ...
Companies
3 days ago

The SA-focused stocks offering the best recovery potential

The time seems ripe for bargain hunters to bulk up on property stocks as a number of counters now look cheap
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Growth good news ahead of Intu’s takeover

The European shopping mall owner records a strong year of leasing activity, signing 217 long-term leases in the UK and Spain
Companies
6 days ago

UK back on property buying lists

There’s renewed interest in British property but analysts warn of further pain this year for mall owners
Money & Investing
12 days ago

Property index achieves double-digit growth for second year in a row

But although SA’s listed property index provided a healthy total return in 2017, it underperformed the JSE top 40, which returned 23.07%
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand slides on fear of land expropriation
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in broad-based losses, ...
Markets
3.
Rand trends weaker on expected higher US inflation
Markets
4.
Mixed fortunes so far for the JSE’s 2017 laggards
Markets
5.
Rand stable after overnight losses, following ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.