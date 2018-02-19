JSE firmer on platinum stocks amid profit-taking on Ramaphosa gains

The JSE opened flat on Monday, as platinum shares rallied on a higher metal price and annual results from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), with property stocks remaining under pressure.

The property index lost 1% last week as the all share delivered its best weekly performance this year, gaining 5.76%.

Resilient dropped another 4% on Monday morning, despite some individual property shares faring well. Resilient said on Friday that it had initiated an independent review into the cross-shareholding structure of the group,

Miners found some support from a weaker rand, but banks and retailers trended lower.

Market sentiment was subdued on some profit-taking after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Friday, following the sharp rises earlier in the week.

"The speech was well-received, with the core focus being creating jobs, clamping down on corruption and reforming state-owned enterprises," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The rather leftist rhetoric taken by the ANC recently came across fairly muted, which was positive, Nedbank said.

The Dow ended an upbeat week on Friday by closing flat. The Nikkei was up 1.97% on Monday following positive trade figures.

The platinum price was up 0.62% to $1,013.51/oz. Brent crude rose 0.58% to $65,22 a barrel.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.09% up at 59,117.20 points and the top 40 gained 0.10%. The platinum index rose 1.93% and resources 0.96%. Property was down 1.16%, the gold index 0.88%, general retailers 0.44% and banks 0.42%.

Sasol climbed 1.32% to R407.22.

Richemont added 1.07% to R107.83.

Impala Platinum rose 4.62% to R34 and Anglo American Platinum 3.97% to R356, after announcing its first dividend in six years.

The Foschini Group dropped 1.36% to R214.03 and Woolworths 0.54% to R66.59.

Resilient was down 5.57% to R72, Fortress B 4.84% to R17.32, Nepi Rockcastle 6% to R105.50 and Greenbay 2.22% to R1.32.

Liberty Two Degrees added 1.76% to R8.65. It declared a full-year distribution per unit of 59.22c for the year to December, which fell short of its forecast of 65c.

Naspers slipped 0.15% to R3,380.54.

Educational group Curro dropped 5.53% to R36.59. It reported that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew by 10% to 48.1c, but the headline loss contributed by subsidiary Meridian had doubled to 7.6c from 3.2c.