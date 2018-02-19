Futures lower as JSE starts week on softer note, despite strong gains by platinum stocks

South African futures were weaker on Monday in thin trade, as US and Chinese markets were closed on the day.

European markets were in the red, with the FTSE off 0.5% and the DAX 30 0.38%.

The all share closed 0.71% lower at 58.701.40 points and the top 40 lost 0.75%. Industrials lost 1.24%, the gold index 0.87%, food and drug retailers 0.5% and general retailers 0.4%. The platinum index gained 1.61%.

Trading volumes were muted on Monday, after world stocks staged a broad-based rally last week.

Markets recovered from an early February rout, with the Stoxx Europe 600 posting its biggest weekly gain since December 2016, the S&P 500 its biggest since 2013 and the Nasdaq its biggest since 2011, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Rising bond yields, concerns about inflation and crowded bets against market volatility triggered a correction in many equity markets at the start of the month, but investors said they believed the economic and earnings backdrop justified a recovery.

"I think this was a healthy correction that wiped out some very aggressive momentum trades that were in place," said Paul Eitelman, multi-asset investment strategist for North America at Russell Investments. "Investor sentiment has taken a step back from euphoria to something more sensible."

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 0.78% to 51,700. The number of contracts traded on Monday was 12,909, from Friday’s 20,705.