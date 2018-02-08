MARKET WRAP: JSE closes down on jittery market sentiment

The JSE closed lower on Thursday with miners faring worst amid jittery global markets, as US bonds resumed their earlier sell-off, which led to the sharp drop in equity markets earlier in the week.

Analysts said investors across the globe are still unsure over whether the recent market correction presented an opportunity to buy in the dips, or if it would be better to remain on the sidelines until the dust settles.

European markets were weaker and the Dow was 0.4% lower soon after the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 lost 0.93% after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, but presented a more hawkish view on future interest-rate hikes.

Locally, political issues affected sentiment negatively after the ANC could not provide further information on when President Jacob Zuma was set to resign as head of state.

Local data earlier in the day was mixed. Growth in mining production dropped to 0.1% in December, well below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 3.4%. Manufacturing production for December was, however, in line with expectations, growing by 2%.

The all share was 0.44% lower at 56,635.70 points at the close and the top 40 lost 0.49%. The gold index shed 2.75%, resources 1.39%, platinums 1.17%, general retailers 0.81% and banks 0.77%. The rally in property stocks fizzled out towards the close, but the property index was still up 1.6%.

Sasol was down 3.69% to R391. Brent crude was 0.38% lower at $65.11 a barrel on rising oil inventories in the US.

Capitec lost 3.15% to R810.61 and Standard Bank 1.01% to R196.99. Resilient added 3.6% to R110.44, Fortress B 2.22% to R27.60, and Hyprop 2.26% to R113.

The rand was largely unchanged at R12.083 to the dollar at the close. It traded range-bound for most of the day between R12.01 and R12.14.

Global emerging-market currencies were also under some pressure, amid a mild dollar recovery, as yields on US treasuries rose. The fact that the dollar was beginning to react to rising treasury yields did not bode well for emerging-market currencies, analysts said.

Local bonds were marginally weaker, with the R186 bid at 8.44% from 8.40%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8774% from 2.8363%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 0.71% to 49,890 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,168 from Wednesday’s 36‚269.