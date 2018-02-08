Bonds weaker as no date is set for Zuma’s exit

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday afternoon after the ANC could not provide further information on when President Jacob Zuma was set to resign as head of state.

This followed a caucus meeting held by the party in Parliament.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule referred the media to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement on Wednesday, in which Ramaphosa had said he had constructive and fruitful discussions with Zuma "and, in due course, we will know how that discussion is going".

The rand weakened in response, with local bonds following in the footsteps of the local currency.

Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said non-residents have so far shrugged off the impasse between Zuma and Ramphosa, having been net buyers of bonds for a second day in a row. "This suggested they believe that SA is on the right path," he said.

However, he added the longer this stand-off persisted, the more the likelihood that it would heighten concern around the budget.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.450% from 8.405% and the R207 was at 7.04% from 6.99%. The rand was at R12.0802 to the dollar from R12.0701.

US bonds were softer as the sell-off in the US market continued. The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8656% from 2.8363%.