Asian shares sink after Wall Street suffers biggest fall since 2011

Before Monday’s fall, the index had not seen a pullback of more than 5% for more than 400 sessions, which analysts said was the longest such streak in history.

"Since last autumn, investors had been betting on the goldilocks economy — solid economic expansion, improving corporate earnings and stable inflation. But the tide seems to have changed," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The trigger for the sell-off was a sharp rise in US bond yields following Friday’s data that showed US wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009, raising the alarm about higher inflation and with it potentially higher interest rates.

The 10-year US treasuries yield rose to as high as 2.885% on Monday, its highest in four years and 47 basis points above the 2.411% seen at the end of 2017.

But a massive fall in share prices prompted an about-turn, and in Asian trade on Tuesday, it fell back to as low as 2.685%.

Fed fund futures are now pricing in only two rate increases this year.

The CBOE Volatility index, the closely followed "fear-index" measure of expected near-term stock market volatility jumped 20 points to 30.71, its highest since August 2015.

"For the last several months, whether it’s stocks or commodities, risk-takers had been the winners. And that’s what hedge funds, which now manage $3.2-trillion, have been doing," Mitsubishi UFJ’s Fujito said.

"Their leveraged position is now being unwound. And it seems as though there are still some people who haven’t run away [from the sell-off] yet. I would expect more instability," he added.

European shares also tumbled on Monday, with Germany’s DAX hitting a four-month low.

Yoshinori Shigemi, market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the spectre of inflation will gradually undermine the attraction of equities even though the markets could rebound in the short term.

"In the end, the Fed will have to hike rates. And if it doesn’t, long-dated bonds will be sold off on worries about inflation. Either way, that is going to slow down the economy.

Rising wages also mean corporate profit margins will be squeezed gradually down the road," he said.

Keen to avoid further risk, investors are closing their positions in other assets, including the currency market where a popular strategy has been to sell the dollar against the euro and other currencies seen as benefiting from higher interest rates in the future.

The euro eased to $1.2358, not far from last week’s low of $1.2335, a break of which could usher in a further correction after its rally to a three-year high of $1.2538 by late January.

Against the yen, which is often used as a safe-haven currency because of Japan’s solid current account surplus, the dollar slipped 0.3% to ¥108.69, after having lost 1% on Monday.

Bitcoin was not spared from selling, hitting a 12-week low of $6,400. That represented a 67.5% fall from its record high of $19,666, touched on December 17.

Investors also dumped junk bonds, with the yield of Merrill Lynch US high yield index rising to 6.017% from 5.964% at the end of last week.

Still, it was far below its 2016 peak just above 10%, when low oil prices hurt energy firms.

Oil prices also dropped, with international benchmark Brent futures hitting a one-month low of $66.90 a barrel on Monday. It last stood at $67.02.

US crude futures traded at $63.56 a barrel, down 0.8% in Asia.

Reuters