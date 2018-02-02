Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Ethos Private Equity and gold

02 February 2018 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Ethos Private Equity as his stock pick of the day while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose gold spot indicator.

Körner says Ethos Private Equity is a stock with a high margin of safety.

Katzenellenbogen says trends indicate that within the next three to five years there will be a significant pick up in gold. Investors with money offshore should see a huge return in their investments.

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Ethos Private Equity and Greg Katzenellenbogen discusses gold

