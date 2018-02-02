Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock picks — Ethos Private Equity and gold
02 February 2018 - 09:20
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Ethos Private Equity as his stock pick of the day while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose gold spot indicator.
Körner says Ethos Private Equity is a stock with a high margin of safety.
Katzenellenbogen says trends indicate that within the next three to five years there will be a significant pick up in gold. Investors with money offshore should see a huge return in their investments.
