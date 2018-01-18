Stocks dip after rally as oil weighs on energy shares

New York — World equity markets dipped on Thursday, pausing after a string of record highs, while a decline in oil prices dragged on energy shares and the US stock market.

Shares on Wall Street took a breather after the best performance of the year for the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 saw the indexes close above the 26,000 mark and the 2,800 threshold, respectively, for the first time.

Equities were held in check by the energy sector, which shed 0.48%, dragged lower by a 2.53% drop in Kinder Morgan in the wake of its quarterly results.

Oil prices were weighed down by a reported rise in US fuel stocks although losses were pared after Energy Information Administration data showed a bigger than anticipated crude stock draw.

Mixed economic reports gave investors reason for pause as weekly initial jobless claims hit a 45-year low but US home building recorded its biggest drop in just more than a year.

"We are coming off such great housing reports that one is a little bit of a head scratcher for people," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"After a big run-up like this, sometimes people are just looking for a reason to take some profits and with a lack of other things to point to, they can point to that."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.66 points, or 0.32%, to 26,032.99, the S&P 500 lost 3.92 points, or 0.14%, to 2,798.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49 points, or 0.03%, to 7,295.79.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.11%, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.09%. Investors have drawn inspiration from an improving global economy and the onset of the US corporate earnings season in the recent run higher. Earnings growth for the quarter is forecast at 12.2%, according to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning.

Yields on US 10-year notes reached a 10-month high on Thursday after China reported fourth-quarter growth that accelerated for the first time in seven years.

Underlining the momentum of the world economic expansion into the back end of 2017, Chinese fourth-quarter growth of 6.8% and December industrial output growth of 6.2% were ahead of expectations.

The data drove European counterparts higher as well, with Germany’s 10-year bond yield near a month five-and-a-half high at 0.575%. The US dollar fell as traders piled into the euro, yen, sterling and other major currencies amid worries over a possible US government shutdown as law makers struggled to cobble together a federal budget deal.

The dollar was last down about 0.4% with the euro up 0.35% to $1.2227.

Republican law makers are scrambling to pass a temporary measure to keep the government open.

Reuters