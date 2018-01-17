Oil little changed ahead of US weekly crude inventory data

New York — Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the release of US weekly petroleum inventory and production data.

Brent futures were up 1c at $69.16 a barrel by 3.59pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 4c at $63.77 per barrel. Both contracts climbed to their highest levels since December 2014 this week with Brent reaching $70.37 on Monday and WTI up to $64.89 on Tuesday.

"Movements in oil prices have been muted in today’s session as market participants look ahead to the upcoming oil inventory report from the US," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

US crude inventories were seen falling for a ninth straight week along with a probable fall in distillate stockpiles during the week ended January 12, according to a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) report has been delayed by a day to Wednesday at 9.30pm GMT, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data to Thursday at 4pm GMT due to the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday in the US on Monday.

Tighter fundamentals lifted both crude futures benchmarks about 13% above levels in early December, helped by production curbs by oil cartel Opec and Russia, as well as by healthy demand growth.

Opec and Russia have been curbing production since January 2017 and the cuts are set to last through 2018. The curbs have coincided with healthy demand and solid economic growth, and as a result the market has tightened, helping push prices up more than 50% from June 2017.

Elsewhere, threats by Nigerian militants on Wednesday to attack offshore oil facilities within days, was supportive of prices.

However, markets may come under pressure from rising US production, according to analysts. On Tuesday, the EIA said it expected US oil output to increase in February, with production from shale rising by 111,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.55-million bpd. US crude output is expected to soon break through 10-million bpd, challenging top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Norbert Rücker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer, also said that "hedge fund expectations for further rising prices have reached excessive levels", threatening prices.

Money managers have raised the bullish positions in WTI and Brent crude futures and options to a record, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Intercontinental Exchange.

Reuters