Banks and retailers push JSE higher on buoyant global backdrop

The JSE gained on Tuesday as locally focused company shares rose against the backdrop of continued positive sentiment in global equity markets

The rand boosted banks, financials, property and general retailers after hitting a two-and-a-half-year high against the dollar, ahead of the Reserve Bank meeting on interest rates later in the week. A firmer currency holds the promise of an interest-rate cut, which will support consumer spending and so benefit these sectors.

Miners were down on the firmer rand, with expectations of further gains by the local currency. Data released on the day indicated that production in the mining sector accelerated to 6.5% in November from 5.2% in October, with platinum group metals the biggest driver.

Retailers were supported by Shoprite, which rebounded after initially falling, on a subdued operating update. Shoprite said it increased turnover 6.3% for the six months to December 2017, in contrast with the flat results from Woolworths on Monday, with the latter also having a weaker outlook.

The listed property sector continued its recovery, jumping more than 2% after retreating last week. Shares in the Resilient stable were top performers, after plummeting last week on rumours that it would be the next local company named by the shadowy Viceroy Research Group.

Naspers bucked the trend among the rand hedges, with the sector generally weaker on the firmer rand.

The Dow opened 0.84% higher, hitting 26,000 points for the first time, only two weeks after crossing 25,000. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 down 0.12%, while the DAX 30 was up 0.92%.

Some analysts are worried about the high valuations of global markets. "It’s been a relatively quiet start to the new year, yet markets have continued to push on higher, with investors clearly optimistic ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings season," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The all share closed 0.68% higher at 60,649.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.65%. Banks added 3.02%, property 2.42%, general retailers 2.26%, financials 2.05% and industrials 1.29%. The gold index shed 3.75%, resources 2.3% and platinums 2.09%.

Anglo American lost 2.97% to R292.94.

Sasol shed 1.81% to R451.04, as Brent crude lost 0.83% to $69.61 a barrel.

Richemont dropped 0.92% to R113.07 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.37% to R1,424.65.

Gold Fields slumped 4.19% to R53.11.

Standard Bank rocketed 3.98% to R196, Barclays Africa 3.49% to R178 and FirstRand 2.59% to R63.09.

MMI Holdings surged 7.43% to R21.70, after it was announced that former Momentum MD Hillie Meyer would replace CEO Nicolaas Kruger. MMI lost 11% in 2017.

TFG leapt 5.17% to R181 after announcing that Christmas sales in 2017 were 31% higher than those of the previous year.

Shoprite gained 3.29% to R220, but Woolworths dropped 0.75% to R59.40.

Hyprop rose 1.73% to R113.80, Resilient 2.12% to R132.33 and Growthpoint 1.74% to R27.99.

Naspers added 2.34% to R3,684.39.

Famous Brands gained 1.19% to R115. It was announced earlier Kevin Hedderwick had resigned as a nonexecutive director of the group with immediate effect.